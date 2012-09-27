LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - The mere mention of Scottish bonds is politically charged. When IFR asked a large Gilt investor whether he would consider investing in Holyrood-issued debt, he simply replied: "Ask me after 2014!"

It seems that until the Scots decide whether they want to be independent or not, investors won't show their hands. In reality, however, the political aspect of the debate is far outweighed by the economic reality.

A consultation led by HM Treasury during the summer regarding potential sub-sovereign issuance from Scotland stated explicitly that it was not seeking views on bonds issued by an independent Scotland.

Its sole aim was to examine the possibility of a devolved Scotland diversifying its funding when the country takes control of a further 15% of its own budget from April 2016, as laid out in the Scotland Act 2012 (legislation, it must be said, that was established by the Labour Party in 2007 and opposed by the ruling Nationalist party).

With greater fiscal responsibility comes the potential for increased budget volatility as Scotland moves away from the stable and predictable block grant set out every year in the Chancellor's spending review.

In order to mitigate the risks attached to greater fiscal autonomy, the Act states that Scottish Ministers can engage in additional borrowing for a minimum of GBP2.7bn, although, crucially, access to commercial sources will not be guaranteed by the UK government.

Now, it appears, the UK government is open to changing this stance "if it was minded to do so", the consultation cryptically states.

This turn of phrase should whet investors' appetites. The UK market is crying out for sub-sovereign issuers. At present, only Network Rail makes regular excursions into the capital markets, while issuers like TfL, the Greater London Authority and some social housing associations have taken opportunistic advantage of cheap bond market funding.

But, as yet, Scotland is not even on investors' radars. A spokesperson for HM Treasury stated that there were just 20 respondents to the summer consultation across investors, banks, academics and members of the general public.

It is about time more people put the politics to one side, and engaged in the debate as to whether the UK - and Scotland - would benefit from broader access to the capital markets. A look at other countries like Canada, where the Provinces have achieved great success in the bond market, should surely offer much inspiration. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Helene Durand)