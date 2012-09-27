LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - The mere mention of Scottish bonds
is politically charged. When IFR asked a large Gilt investor
whether he would consider investing in Holyrood-issued debt, he
simply replied: "Ask me after 2014!"
It seems that until the Scots decide whether they want to be
independent or not, investors won't show their hands. In
reality, however, the political aspect of the debate is far
outweighed by the economic reality.
A consultation led by HM Treasury during the summer
regarding potential sub-sovereign issuance from Scotland stated
explicitly that it was not seeking views on bonds issued by an
independent Scotland.
Its sole aim was to examine the possibility of a devolved
Scotland diversifying its funding when the country takes control
of a further 15% of its own budget from April 2016, as laid out
in the Scotland Act 2012 (legislation, it must be said, that was
established by the Labour Party in 2007 and opposed by the
ruling Nationalist party).
With greater fiscal responsibility comes the potential for
increased budget volatility as Scotland moves away from the
stable and predictable block grant set out every year in the
Chancellor's spending review.
In order to mitigate the risks attached to greater fiscal
autonomy, the Act states that Scottish Ministers can engage in
additional borrowing for a minimum of GBP2.7bn, although,
crucially, access to commercial sources will not be guaranteed
by the UK government.
Now, it appears, the UK government is open to changing this
stance "if it was minded to do so", the consultation cryptically
states.
This turn of phrase should whet investors' appetites. The UK
market is crying out for sub-sovereign issuers. At present, only
Network Rail makes regular excursions into the capital markets,
while issuers like TfL, the Greater London Authority and some
social housing associations have taken opportunistic advantage
of cheap bond market funding.
But, as yet, Scotland is not even on investors' radars. A
spokesperson for HM Treasury stated that there were just 20
respondents to the summer consultation across investors, banks,
academics and members of the general public.
It is about time more people put the politics to one side,
and engaged in the debate as to whether the UK - and Scotland -
would benefit from broader access to the capital markets. A look
at other countries like Canada, where the Provinces have
achieved great success in the bond market, should surely offer
much inspiration.
