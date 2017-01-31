LONDON Jan 31 Scotland has launched a
consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas
extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday,
with a vote expected at the end of the year.
Substantial amounts of shale gas are estimated to be trapped
in underground rocks and the British government wants to exploit
it to help offset declining North Sea oil and gas output.
However, hydraulic fracking - which involves extracting gas
obtained from rocks fractured at high pressure - has faced
opposition from environmentalists and local campaigners and was
banned in Scotland in January 2015 while the government there
gathered information on its potential impacts.
"The Scottish Government has a very important decision to
make in determining the future of unconventional oil and gas,"
Paul Wheelhouse, Scotland's minister for Business, Innovation
and Energy said in the consultation document.
"The consultation does not set out or advocate a preferred
Scottish Government position or policy. Instead, we want to
create space for dialogue and allow different perspectives to
come forward," he said.
The consultation is open to members of the public as well as
industry.
Resources in central Scotland are estimated to hold at least
49.4 trillion cubic feet of shale gas, the consultation said,
with around 2 percent of this likely to be commercially viable
for production.
Annual gas consumption in Scotland is around 150 billion
cubic feet/year, with some 78 percent of homes using gas as
their primary heating fuel, the consultation said.
