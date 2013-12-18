LONDON Dec 18 Scottish taxpayers could face an
annual bill of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) to pay for
three policy commitments of the Scottish government if the
country votes to leave Britain, the finance ministry said on
Wednesday.
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond, who leads the
pro-independent Scottish National Party, released his blueprint
for ending the country's 306-year-old union with England last
month.
He said an independent Scotland would take charge of its own
finances, raising taxes and spending revenues from North Sea oil
and gas reserves as it sees fit.
The country's 5 million people will vote on independence
next September. Just over half of Scots oppose the idea, while
33 percent are in favour, a recent opinion poll showed.
Britain's finance ministry said it had calculated the cost
of extending childcare, cutting air passenger duty by half and
reducing corporation tax by up to 3 percentage points, and found
an independent Scotland would need to find about 1 billion
pounds of additional tax revenue or spending cuts by the end of
the first parliament.
That would rise to about 1.6 billion pounds by the end of
the second parliament, it said, equivalent to the combined
annual budgets of the Scottish police and fire services.
It said the spending promises came against the backdrop of
the government's independent Office for Budget Responsibility
(OBR) revising down its forecast for North Sea oil and gas
receipts.
"The OBR has revised down North Sea oil and gas forecasts by
3.5 billion pounds over the next three years," Chief Secretary
to the Treasury Danny Alexander said in a statement.
"Instead of needing to cut spending - as Scotland would have
to as an independent country - the Scottish Government will
actually see its budget rise by more than 300 million pounds
over the same period."
Scotland's Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said
Alexander's figures were "all over the place".
"In September, the No campaign were claiming a funding gap
of 32 billion pounds, by last month that had shrunk to 10
billion pounds, and now they are saying it is 1.6 billion
pounds. All these figures are wrong, but at this rate even the
No campaign will be predicting a healthy surplus by the time the
referendum arrives," she said.
"This analysis completely ignores the dynamic impact of the
policies we are proposing to increase economic activity, which
will boost growth and tax revenues."
Britain's three main UK-wide political parties have been
campaigning on the economic risks of a solo Scottish economy,
which at about 150 billion pounds accounts for about 8 percent
of Britain's total.
Recent claims from the pro-unionist camp include a warning
that Scotland would need to raise taxes and cut spending as
North Sea oil revenues decline and its population ages, and a
charge that independence would complicate cross-border pensions.
($1 = 0.6157 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)