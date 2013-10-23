LONDON Oct 23 A dispute between workers and the Swiss owners of the Grangemouth chemical plant and oil refinery in Scotland poses no threat to fuel supplies, Britain's Energy Minister Ed Davey said on Wednesday.

"Fuel supplies continue to be delivered as usual and there is no current risk of disruption to supplies," Davey said in a written statement.

Ineos, the Swiss company which owns half of the refinery and all of the chemical plant, said it had decided to close the plant's petrochemicals unit altogether, but to keep the oil refinery open, provided the threat of strike action was lifted.