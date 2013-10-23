LONDON Oct 23 A dispute between workers and the
Swiss owners of the Grangemouth chemical plant and oil refinery
in Scotland poses no threat to fuel supplies, Britain's Energy
Minister Ed Davey said on Wednesday.
"Fuel supplies continue to be delivered as usual and there
is no current risk of disruption to supplies," Davey said in a
written statement.
Ineos, the Swiss company which owns half of the refinery
and all of the chemical plant, said it had decided to close the
plant's petrochemicals unit altogether, but to keep the oil
refinery open, provided the threat of strike action was lifted.