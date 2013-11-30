LONDON Nov 30 A number of people were injured
when a police helicopter crashed into a busy Glasgow pub and
some people were still trapped in the building, Scottish police
said on Saturday.
"I can confirm there are a number of casualties but it is
too early at this stage to provide further details," said Deputy
Chief Constable Rose Fitzpatrick.
He said emergency workers still were working to recover
people from the pub. One emergency worker said he had been in
contact with people trapped at the scene.
"That rescue operation is clearly ongoing," Fitzpatrick
said.