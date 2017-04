LONDON One person has been confirmed dead after a police helicopter crashed into a busy Scottish pub and the death toll is expected to rise, police said on Saturday.

The helicopter crashed into the roof of the Clutha pub in Glasgow at 10:25 on Friday night.

"I can also confirm one fatality. We expect that number to increase over the coming hours," Stephen House, chief constable of Police Scotland told reporters.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)