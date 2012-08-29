UPDATE 2-Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from S.Africa's Datatec for $800 mln
* Deal expected to close in Q3 (Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)
LONDON Aug 29 Energy firm SSE's 100 megawatt hydro-electric plant in Glendoe, Scotland resumed exporting power to the national grid on Wednesday after a three-year hiatus caused by a rock fall, it said.
"This follows the completion of the work undertaken at Glendoe to restore power following its interruption in August 2009 as a result of a rock fall in the tunnel carrying water from the scheme reservoir to the power station," SSE said in a statement.
In a year of average rainfall, Glendoe expects to produce around 180 gigawatt hours of electricity, it said.
DOHA/DUBAI, June 6 Qatar has no plan to shut the Dolphin pipeline that transports natural gas to the United Arab Emirates despite the severing of diplomatic ties between the two Gulf Arab nations, officials in both countries said on Tuesday.