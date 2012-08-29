LONDON Aug 29 Energy firm SSE's 100 megawatt hydro-electric plant in Glendoe, Scotland resumed exporting power to the national grid on Wednesday after a three-year hiatus caused by a rock fall, it said.

"This follows the completion of the work undertaken at Glendoe to restore power following its interruption in August 2009 as a result of a rock fall in the tunnel carrying water from the scheme reservoir to the power station," SSE said in a statement.

In a year of average rainfall, Glendoe expects to produce around 180 gigawatt hours of electricity, it said.