May 27 Britain's major cinema chains have banned all adverts on the Scottish independence referendum after customers inundated them with complaints, the Guardian reported late Tuesday.

The Odeon and Vue cinema chains told the Guardian that all the major chains, including the Cineworld Group and United Cinemas International, had taken a collective decision to ban all referendum advertising from June 5, a week into the four-month-long official campaign.

The newspaper said the campaigns for and against Scottish independence were notified of the ban last week. (link.reuters.com/ram69v)

"Following feedback from our customers, which has been duly noted, we have taken the decision not to show any further campaign adverts. Along with the other leading cinema exhibitors, we will not be continuing with any additional campaigns beyond 5 June," a Vue spokeswoman told the Guardian.

The Odeon told the newspaper "funded for and by the Scottish public, the yes and no adverts are screened ahead of a number of films although they may not necessarily appear back-to-back. Each campaign is given equal weighting to ensure there is no preference to either argument. The adverts will run until June 5." (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)