May 27 Britain's major cinema chains have banned
all adverts on the Scottish independence referendum after
customers inundated them with complaints, the Guardian reported
late Tuesday.
The Odeon and Vue cinema chains told the Guardian
that all the major chains, including the Cineworld Group
and United Cinemas International, had taken a
collective decision to ban all referendum advertising from June
5, a week into the four-month-long official campaign.
The newspaper said the campaigns for and against Scottish
independence were notified of the ban last week. (link.reuters.com/ram69v)
"Following feedback from our customers, which has been duly
noted, we have taken the decision not to show any further
campaign adverts. Along with the other leading cinema
exhibitors, we will not be continuing with any additional
campaigns beyond 5 June," a Vue spokeswoman told the Guardian.
The Odeon told the newspaper "funded for and by the Scottish
public, the yes and no adverts are screened ahead of a number of
films although they may not necessarily appear back-to-back.
Each campaign is given equal weighting to ensure there is no
preference to either argument. The adverts will run until June
5."
