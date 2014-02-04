LONDON Feb 4 The boss of BP, Britain's
second-biggest oil company, warned on Tuesday an independent
Scotland could cause his company "uncertainties" and said he did
not want to see Scotland drifting away.
"We have a lot of people in Scotland. We have a lot of
investments in Scotland. My personal view is that Great Britain
is great and it ought to stay together," chief executive Bob
Dudley told the BBC.
Uncertainty around currency issues could impact the company
and, should Scotland become independent, it would result in
additional costs for BP, Dudley told reporters later, becoming
one of the most senior business leaders to enter the secession
debate.
"It does not seem the right thing to me for the country
to drift off. That's not a company view, that's from
me," the American BP boss added.
Scottish government leader Alex Salmond is leading the drive
for Scotland to split from Britain in a Sept. 18 referendum,
arguing that Scots will be better off in charge of their own
finances which he sees benefiting from Scotland's majority share
of oil off the coast of Britain.
Salmond has proposed that Scotland form a currency union
with Britain in the event of independence from London.
Alistair Darling, a Scot and a former British finance
minister who is now chairman of the "Better Together" campaign
which opposes a Scottish breakaway welcomed Dudley's remarks.
"Bob Dudley is quite right to express concern about the
issue of currency. It is far from certain what currency we would
use if we vote to leave the UK," he said in a statement.
However, the pro-independence "Yes Scotland" campaign
dismissed Dudley's remarks.
"With independence, the continued use of sterling has the
overwhelming support of the people of Scotland and the public in
the rest of the UK," a spokesman told the BBC.
BP, which reported weaker profits earlier on Tuesday,
remains a big investor in Britain's North Sea, where production
peaked in 1999.
The company is one of the investors in the 4.5 billion pound
($7.35 billion) Clair Ridge project which is under development
off the coast of Scotland and Dudley on Tuesday called
Scotland's oil town of Aberdeen, "the heartland of the offshore
oil and gas industry".