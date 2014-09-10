LONDON, Sept 10 BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday he hoped Scots would vote against independence because the United Kingdom would better provide the stability required for long-term investment in the oil-producing North Sea.

"As a major investor in Scotland - now and into the future - BP believes that the future prospects for the North Sea are best served by maintaining the existing capacity and integrity of the United Kingdom," he said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton)