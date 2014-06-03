GLASGOW, Scotland, June 3 Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown told Scots on Tuesday that keeping Scotland a part of the United Kingdom would promote social justice and ensure a fair welfare system.

In an attempt to convince Scots to vote against independence in a referendum on Sept. 18, Brown struck a distinctly more positive tone than the current British government in London which has warned Scots of the economic dangers of breaking away.

"The best way of funding healthcare is to pool the risk and resources across the whole of the United Kingdom," said Brown, a Scottish-born Labour politician who served as Britain's prime minister from 2007 to 2010.

"No nationalist should be allowed to destroy it," Brown, 63, told activists in Glasgow, a city 340 miles (550 km) north of London, at the launch of the Scottish Labour party's campaign to keep Scotland in the United Kingdom

Brown, a former finance minister who remains a lawmaker in the British parliament for a Scottish constituency, said an independent Scotland would be more unequal and less socially just. Scottish nationalists say the opposite is true.

While polls show that Scotland is likely to say "no" to independence, the polls have been narrowing in recent months. (Reporting by Alistair Smout in Glasgow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)