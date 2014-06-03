GLASGOW, Scotland, June 3 Former British Prime
Minister Gordon Brown told Scots on Tuesday that keeping
Scotland a part of the United Kingdom would promote social
justice and ensure a fair welfare system.
In an attempt to convince Scots to vote against independence
in a referendum on Sept. 18, Brown struck a distinctly more
positive tone than the current British government in London
which has warned Scots of the economic dangers of breaking away.
"The best way of funding healthcare is to pool the risk and
resources across the whole of the United Kingdom," said Brown, a
Scottish-born Labour politician who served as Britain's prime
minister from 2007 to 2010.
"No nationalist should be allowed to destroy it," Brown, 63,
told activists in Glasgow, a city 340 miles (550 km) north of
London, at the launch of the Scottish Labour party's campaign to
keep Scotland in the United Kingdom
Brown, a former finance minister who remains a lawmaker in
the British parliament for a Scottish constituency, said an
independent Scotland would be more unequal and less socially
just. Scottish nationalists say the opposite is true.
While polls show that Scotland is likely to say "no" to
independence, the polls have been narrowing in recent months.
