By Alistair Smout
GLASGOW, Scotland, Aug 28 British Prime Minister
David Cameron told Scots on Thursday that much of their industry
and more than one million jobs could be put in jeopardy if they
vote next month to leave the United Kingdom.
In a high-stakes gamble three weeks before a referendum,
Cameron travelled to Glasgow to spell out the risks of
secession, having previously remained largely on the sidelines
of the debate due to both his and his Conservative party's
limited appeal in Scotland.
Ignoring concerns that the campaign to keep the union
together has been too negative, Cameron re-entered the fray to
warn against the dangers of leaping "into the great unknown".
"Scotland does twice as much trade with the rest of the UK
than with the rest of the world put together," he told a dinner
attended by about 230 members of Scotland's business community.
"Trade that helps to support one million Scottish jobs.
"This success doesn't happen by accident. It happens because
of the skill of people in Scotland ... and the opportunities
that come from being part of something bigger."
The economic impact of a vote to end the 307-year-old union
with England has dominated the highly-charged debate, with
business leaders finally coming off the fence in the final weeks
to spell out their concerns ahead of the Sept. 18 ballot.
A group of 200 Scottish business leaders joined forces to
support independence on Thursday, one day after a rival group of
130 leaders had backed staying in the UK.
Independence campaigners say successive London governments
have failed to pay heed to the interests of Scotland's $250
billion economy, which accounts for about 10 percent of the
total UK economy.
They argue that Scotland could flourish on its own, setting
its own taxes, relaxing immigration rules and tapping the full
benefits of North Sea oil.
"WALK TALLER, SHOUT LOUDER"
However, Cameron said large parts of the Scottish economy
were reliant on demand from customers in England, Wales and
Northern Ireland, particularly in the financial services sector,
where around 90 percent of its trade is with the rest of the
United Kingdom.
As part of the United Kingdom, Cameron said, pensions were
more secure, the currency guaranteed, borrowing cheaper and
trade free from any restrictions on the flow of goods. The large
network of UK embassies around the world also worked to promote
Scottish business "to walk taller and shout louder".
On the issue of which currency an independent Scotland would
use, he said: "Everyone knows that if you split up, you don't go
on sharing a bank account or credit card.
"If we make foreigners of our neighbours, business becomes
tougher, trade becomes more costly and complex and jobs become
harder to find," he said.
Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond has said he wants
an independent Scotland to keep the pound, something Cameron and
many other London-based politicians say will not be possible.
Several recent opinion polls show support for independence
growing, though it still lags behind the "No" campaign.
A "poll of polls" on Aug. 15, which was based on an average
of the last six polls and excluded undecided respondents, found
support for a breakaway stood at 43 percent against 57 percent
for remaining within Britain.
Cameron had previously taken a low-profile role in the
campaign, aware that his privileged English background plays
badly in Scotland, where his Conservative party has only one of
Scotland's 59 seats in the London parliament.
His return to Scotland was not all plain sailing. Mike Rake,
head of the CBI business organisation which hosted Thursday's
dinner, questioned Cameron's pledge to hold a referendum on
Britain's European Union membership if he wins a 2015 election.
"We accept that calling a referendum on EU membership is a
constitutional issue for government, but the ambiguity has
already, and is increasingly, causing real concern for business
regarding their future investment," Rake told the audience.
Cameron has promised an in/out EU membership referendum by
the end of 2017 if he can renegotiate Britain's terms - a pledge
seized on by pro-independence Scots as posing risks for firms in
Scotland, which tends to be more pro-EU than England.
