* PM denies scare-mongering over Sept. 18 vote
* Urges Scots to preserve 'family of nations'
By Belinda Goldsmith and William James
LONDON, March 14 British Prime Minister David
Cameron urged Scots on Friday to heed warnings from the head of
the Bank of England and business leaders about the uncertain
consequences of voting for independence in a referendum in six
months' time.
Cameron told the Scottish Conservative Party conference in
Edinburgh that the government faced a "monumental battle" to
keep Scotland as part of Britain at the Sept. 18 referendum.
Dismissing accusations from Scottish nationalists of trying
to bully Scots into voting against independence, he said the
vote was a major life choice, and no decision should be taken
without full awareness of the consequences.
Business leaders have raised concerns about Scotland leaving
the United Kingdom after more than three centuries of union with
England, fearing uncertainties over currency, tax, regulation
and membership of the European Union.
All three main UK political parties have ruled out sharing
the pound, which is the Scottish government's preferred currency
option if voters back independence.
Cameron said the warnings had come from non-partisan
figures, with leaders of oil giants Shell and BP
and financial services heavyweights Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
, Standard Life, and Barclays all joining
the debate in recent weeks.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has been at pains not
to get embroiled in the political debate over Scotland, but has
set out the difficulties of any currency-sharing arrangement and
has said that RBS may have relocate to London in the event of a
Scottish split.
"The idea that these are empty warnings and political
scare-mongering is a myth - and we owe it to the people of
Scotland to take that myth apart," Cameron told party activists.
His intervention comes after an opinion poll found support
for independence was at its highest in six months. A Survation
poll found 39 percent of Scots planned to vote Yes for
independence, compared to 48 percent No and 13 percent
undecided.
Scottish leader Alex Salmond argues that Scotland, with its
offshore oil reserves, could be a prosperous nation, and that
independence will give it the chance to raise and spend its own
money rather than being directed by a London-based government.
He has accused the pro-UK "Better Together" campaign of
scare-mongering about independence, dubbing it "Project Fear".
Cameron said that voting against independence did not mean
choosing to keep the status quo between London and Edinburgh,
and that the process of transferring policymaking powers to
Scotland's devolved parliament would go on.
"A vote for 'no' is not a vote for 'no change'," he said.
"We are committed to making devolution work better still."
Although the separatists are still trailing in support,
opinion polls have narrowed this year, prompting British
officials to warn against complacency as the referendum nears.
Cameron last month stepped up the debate with a speech at
the cycling venue used for the 2012 London Olympics. In what
commentators dubbed a "love-bombing", he declared to Scots: "We
want you to stay".
On Friday, he returned to the sporting theme as he looked
forward to Scotland's hosting of the Commonwealth Games in July,
and described the union with England, Wales and Northern Ireland
as a "family of nations".
"We'll see the strength of that family again at the
Commonwealth Games this summer. When the call went out for
volunteers at Glasgow 2014, more than a quarter of those who
responded were from elsewhere in the UK ," he said.
"Because it's not 'over the border', it's not a foreign
country: this is our home, and when any corner of these islands
needs back-up or support, the rest is there."