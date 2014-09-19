LONDON, Sept 19 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday the Scottish National Party (SNP) would join talks on transfering further powers to Scotland after voters rejected independence.

"I've just spoken to (SNP leader) Alex Salmond, congratulating him on a hard-fought campaign. I'm delighted the SNP will join talks on further devolution," Cameron said on Twitter. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg)