ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 15 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday made an impassioned appeal to Scots to shun independence at a referendum on Thursday that could break the United Kingdom.

"If Scotland votes yes, the UK will split, and we will go our separate ways forever," Cameron said in the Scottish city of Aberdeen.

He laced his emotion with a warning that separation would be painful.

"Independence would not be a trial separation it would be a painful divorce," Cameron said, adding that a vote against independence would trigger an unprecedented devolution of powers to Scotland. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)