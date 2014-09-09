LONDON, Sept 9 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said a currency union between an independent Scotland and
the remainder of the United Kingdom would be incompatible with
sovereignty, dealing a blow to Scottish nationalists ahead of
next week's referendum on independence.
Carney, speaking at a conference of trade union leaders,
recalled a speech he made in January in which he said a
successful currency union would require cross-border agreements
on tax and spending as well as on banking rules.
He also noted the opposition of Britain's three main
political parties to a currency union with an independent
Scotland, as proposed by the Scottish nationalists.
"So it's in that context, if you put it together, a currency
union is incompatible with sovereignty."
Scottish voters go the polls on Sept. 18 for a referendum on
whether to break away from the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, writing by William
Schomberg)