By David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 10 An independent Scotland would
need big stockpiles of sterling if the country adopted the pound
without an agreement with the rest of the United Kingdom, Bank
of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
Scotland's future currency arrangements are a disputed topic
in the run-up to next week's referendum over whether to dissolve
the 307-year-old union with the rest of the United Kingdom.
Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond has said he
wants to retain sterling, but the leaders of Britain's other
main political parties have said they will not allow this.
If an independent Scotland continued to use sterling without
having the Bank of England as a lender of last resort for its
large financial sector, Carney said it would need large sterling
reserves for its banks to be stable.
"The size of the reserves is one of the most important
factors that determines the credibility. It's not the sole
factor but it is important," Carney said in response to
questions from British lawmakers in London.
Recent polls have shown the campaign for independence
gaining support to run neck-and-neck with the "No" campaign.
Carney said Scotland might need to set aside money
equivalent to a year's economic output - around 130 billion
pounds ($210 billion) - to guarantee bank deposits and be a
credible lender of last resort.
This would bring it into line with Hong Kong, which has a
currency pegged to the U.S. dollar, and a large financial sector
like Scotland's.
Some other countries with currency pegs - which Carney
viewed as similar to a Scottish "sterlingisation" scenario -
managed with lower reserves.
For example, Baltic states had reserves of around 25 percent
of GDP, but they had small financial sectors and were aiming to
join the euro - something Salmond has ruled out.
The opponents of independence have sought to highlight the
risks of "sterlingisation" in Scotland and Carney's comments on
the need to build up big reserves may give them fresh
ammunition.
Carney told lawmakers that a country adopting a foreign
currency would need to run surpluses in its balance of payments
and public finances in order to build up enough reserves.
Some economists have said the spending promises of the
Scottish National Party would have to be scaled back in order to
run a budget surplus.
