LONDON, Sept 12 China's vice minister for finance Zhu Guangyao said stability was vital for foreign investors when he was asked by reporters for his view on Scotland's independence referendum next week.

"On the referendum, this is the domestic affairs of UK. For foreign investors, we look forward to a stable investment environment. A sound investment environment is the very basis to attract foreign investment," Zhu said.

"Based on our own experience, we are deeply aware that a country's stability is central for a country's economic growth," he said, speaking after a UK-China investment meeting in London. (Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Louise Ireland)