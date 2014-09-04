Sept 4 Scotland is set to vote on Sept. 18 on
whether to sever its 307-year-old ties with England and break up
the United Kingdom, with latest opinion polls indicating support
for Scottish independence at its highest level ever.
More than 130 business leaders signed a letter last week
calling for the UK to stay together, while about 200 business
leaders are standing firm on the other side of the debate.
(bit.ly/1sYUlXD)
Following are comments of Britain's top companies on the
Scottish referendum over the past few months:
Sept. 3
If Scots vote to break up the UK, it would cost everybody
money, says Tom McPhail, head of pensions research at fund
supermarket and financial advisor Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
Sept. 2
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is considering having its
registered office in London rather than Edinburgh should Scots
vote for independence, according to sources. Bank of Scotland,
which is owned by Lloyds, would operate from Edinburgh as a
foreign division of the business.
Aug. 29
Exova Group Plc CEO cautions that a vote in favour
of a split would result in some short-term uncertainty for its
regional business. The material testing services provider says
could easily shift its small head-office out of Edinburgh, if
needed.
Aug. 21
Uncertainty over Scotland's currency arrangements could
prompt capital flight, leaving its financial system in a
"parlous state", writes Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings
Plc.
Aug. 19
Edinburgh-based John Menzies Plc says to wait for
the outcome of the vote to decide whether to make any changes.
Aug. 12
UK insurer Prudential Plc says to continue operating
in Scotland and fulfilling its obligations irrespective of the
outcome of the vote.
June 25
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc says considering
its options as a 'yes' vote would have implications for its
credit rating, taxes and regulation.
June 2
BAE Systems Plc chief executive says a split could
complicate the issue of pension schemes and would force Europe's
biggest defence contractor to talk to its major UK customers.
May 31
Kingfisher Plc's chief executive says the home
improvement retailer's DIY chain, B&Q, would not leave the
region in case of a vote for independence.
May 16
Oil services company Amec Plc says hasn't made any
specific treasury planning and will wait for the outcome of the
referendum.
May 13
Edinburgh-based insurer Standard Life Plc says has
started detailed preparations to potentially move some
operations out of Scotland if Scots vote for independence.
March 6
Aggreko Plc, the world's biggest temporary power
provider, warns it would have to split its UK business in half,
leading to significant costs, if Scots vote for independence.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, a key player in the North
Sea oil and gas fields off Scotland, cautions that a vote for
independence could mean greater uncertainty for the energy
industry.
March 5
State-backed Lloyds Banking Group Plc says it could face
significant cost increases if Scotland votes to become
independent.
Feb. 28
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA chief
executive says Scottish independence would be "slightly
positive" as an independent Scotland could move to eventually
abolish air passenger duty. IAG owns British
Airways.
Ryanair Holdings Plc's CEO supports Scottish
government's intentions to abolish air passenger duty if the
United Kingdom was split. (bbc.in/1qy7SFZ)
Feb. 4
BP Plc chief executive warns that Scottish
independence could cause his company "uncertainties".
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)