Sept 11 Scotland is set to vote on Sept. 18 on
whether to sever its 307-year-old ties with England and break up
the United Kingdom, with latest opinion polls showing that the
race is too close to call.
More than 130 business leaders recently signed a letter
calling for the UK to stay together, while about 200 business
leaders are standing firm on the other side of the debate.
(bit.ly/1sYUlXD)
Following are comments of Britain's top companies and firms
with operations in the UK on the Scottish referendum:
Sept. 11
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc warns it "would be
necessary to re-domicile the bank's holding company", if Scots
vote for separation.
Ad firm M&C Saatchi Plc says keeping track of the
referendum as its largest UK client - the Royal Bank of Scotland
- may relocate to England if the UK is split.
TSB Banking Group Plc, which is part-owned by
Lloyds, says may relocate some operations to England should
Scotland vote for independence.
National Australia Bank Ltd says contingency plans
for its Scotland-based subsidiary, Clydesdale Bank, include
moving to England if Scotland votes to end its union.
Sept. 10
Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds Banking Group Plc
says contingency plan includes setting up "legal
entities in England", if Scotland votes for independence.
BP Plc Chief Executive Bob Dudley says he hopes Scots
vote against independence because the United Kingdom would
better provide the stability required for long-term investment
in the oil-producing North Sea.
Edinburgh-based insurer Standard Life Plc says the
referendum would have no impact on dividend payments or its
London listing and reiterates it could transfer business to
England if necessary.
The head of one of Britain's largest defence suppliers,
France's Thales SA, voices concerns over jobs and
investment if Scotland votes to leave.
Sept. 3
If Scots vote to break up the UK, it would cost everybody
money, says Tom McPhail, head of pensions research at fund
supermarket and financial advisor Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
.
Aug. 29
Exova Group Plc CEO cautions that a vote in favour
of a split would result in some short-term uncertainty for its
regional business. The material testing services provider says
could easily shift its small head-office out of Edinburgh, if
needed.
Aug. 21
Uncertainty over Scotland's currency arrangements could
prompt capital flight, leaving its financial system in a
"parlous state", writes Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings
Plc.
Aug. 19
Edinburgh-based John Menzies Plc says to wait for
the outcome of the vote to decide whether to make any changes.
Aug. 12
UK insurer Prudential Plc says to continue operating
in Scotland and fulfilling its obligations irrespective of the
outcome of the vote.
June 25
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc says considering
its options as a 'yes' vote would have implications for its
credit rating, taxes and regulation.
June 2
BAE Systems Plc chief executive says a split could
complicate the issue of pension schemes and would force Europe's
biggest defence contractor to talk to its major UK customers.
May 31
Kingfisher Plc's chief executive says the home
improvement retailer's DIY chain, B&Q, would not leave the
region in case of a vote for independence.
May 16
Oil services company Amec Plc says hasn't made any
specific treasury planning and will wait for the outcome of the
referendum.
March 6
Aggreko Plc, the world's biggest temporary power
provider, warns it would have to split its UK business in half,
leading to significant costs, if Scots vote for independence.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, a key player in the North
Sea oil and gas fields off Scotland, cautions that a vote for
independence could mean greater uncertainty for the energy
industry.
Feb. 28
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA chief
executive says Scottish independence would be "slightly
positive" as an independent Scotland could move to eventually
abolish air passenger duty. IAG owns British
Airways.
Ryanair Holdings Plc's CEO supports Scottish
government's intentions to abolish air passenger duty if the
United Kingdom was split. (bbc.in/1qy7SFZ)
Feb. 4
BP Plc chief executive warns that Scottish
independence could cause his company "uncertainties".
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)