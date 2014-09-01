LONDON, Sept 1 The British government said on
Monday it was not drawing up contingency plans for a surprise
vote in favour of Scottish independence, less than three weeks
before Scotland holds a referendum on whether to leave the
United Kingdom.
Voters in Scotland will decide on Sept. 18 whether they want
to form an independent state with opinion polls showing Scots
are likely to vote to keep their 307-union with England intact.
However, one survey last week showed the anti-independence
campaign's lead had halved following a televised debate and
experts say that the unique nature of the vote - the first of
its kind in British history - makes it unusually difficult to
predict.
The debate has raised big questions such as what currency an
independent Scotland would use and what would happen to
Britain's Scotland-based nuclear submarines. But the government
on Monday refused to discuss how it would handle a split.
"No such work (is being) undertaken," Prime Minister David
Cameron's official spokesman told reporters when asked if the
government had drawn up contingency plans for a "Yes" vote.
"The government's entire focus is on making the case for the
UK staying together."
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)