GLASGOW, Scotland Feb 10 Scotland risks losing its position as a hub for financial services if it votes to become an independent country in September, the leader of the campaign to keep Scotland in the UK warned on Monday.

Scotland will vote on whether to leave the UK on Sept. 18 and Alistair Darling, the former British finance minister running the campaign against a breakaway, said uncertainty over what currency an independent Scotland would use and over how its finances services industry would be regulated was damaging.

"The Scottish financial sector is 12 times the size of Scottish GDP, it is massive, and you are taking on a huge risk," he told Reuters in an interview in the Better Together campaign's offices in an elegant Georgian terraced house in Glasgow.

Darling's comments came after British Business Secretary Vince Cable said last week that Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) might move its headquarters from Edinburgh to London if Scotland cuts its 307 year tie with England.

Darling, himself a Scot, rescued RBS with a 45 billion pound ($73 billion) taxpayer bailout in 2008 when he was finance minister in the Labour government of the time.

Scotland's currency is a major battlefield in the debate. The pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) wants to keep the pound, but British politicians dismiss that as unlikely.

"You are basically asking the rest of the UK to effectively underwrite the Scottish financial services industry," Darling said. "That is a very novel prospect, for a foreign country to support somebody else's banking system."

Industry sources have told Reuters that the Scottish-registered banks are concerned about whether they will still be able to count on the Bank of England as a "lender of last resort", in the event of independence.

COMPANIES JOINING DEBATE

The financial services industry is a major part of Scotland's 150 billion pound economy - as is North Sea oil - accounting for 12.5 percent of Scottish GDP.

It makes up one quarter of the UK's life insurance and pensions industry and employs 148,000 people.

But Darling said 80 percent of customers of these financial services lived in England, which could prompt moves south.

"Most companies tend to be regulated where most of their customers exist, because you don't have the additional costs of complying with two different regulatory regimes," he said.

Owen Kelly, head of Scottish Financial Enterprise, the financial industry body, has said the only certainty about independence is the cost of creating a new regulatory regime.

Few companies have yet to go public with how independence would affect them as the prospect looked remote until this year, when opinion polls started to show support creeping up for nationalists, although they still trail the 'No' campaign.

The silence was broken last week when Bob Dudley, head of oil giant BP, the largest UK investor in the North Sea, urged the UK to stick together, saying there were big uncertainties if Scotland voted for independence.

His intervention was followed by other business leaders expressing concerns.

Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, head of the SNP that is driving the independence bid, dismissed the criticisms, telling Scotland's devolved parliament that many other chief executives strongly favoured independence.

Darling said he expected more companies to speak out in the coming months. Some would be legally required to inform financial markets of any perceived risks.

Asked about his own future, Darling would not be drawn on speculation of a return to Westminster as Labour's shadow finance minister to replace Ed Balls before a 2015 election, saying he had not decided if he would stand as an MP again.

"In the days following the referendum I will decide what I'm going to do and if I will stand for parliament or not," he said. (Editing by Toby Chopra)