* Independent Scotland to lure investors with low tax

* Think-tank says would need to raise tax

* Scots vote next September on independence

By Belinda Goldsmith

LONDON, Nov 19 An independent Scotland would cut corporation tax to lure investment and boost exports, helping to create new jobs and build a prosperous new nation, the Scottish government said on Tuesday.

The report on economic policy should Scotland opt to break away from the United Kingdom next year was released one day after a think-tank warned that an independent Scotland could have to cut public spending and raise taxes.

First Minister Alex Salmond acknowledged it would take time to improve the economy but said measures to attract skilled workers to Scotland could bring population growth while tax incentives, like cutting corporation tax, could help create up to 27,000 jobs.

"Independence will give us the chance to build an economy that takes advantage of Scotland's unique strengths and size to deliver a more outward focused, fairer and resilient economy," the Scottish National Party leader he said in a statement with the 200-page report.

Scots will vote next Sept. 18 on whether to become independent. Salmond will unveil a blueprint spelling out the case next week but a fierce political debate is already underway, with the matters of finance, economics and defence at the forefront.

Polls, however, show the separatists consistently lagging, with Scots opposing independence by a ratio of 3 to 2. But a large number of voters, up to 28 percent by some polls, are undecided, largely due to concerns over the economy.

Salmond, a popular and shrewd politician whose Scottish National Party (SNP) holds a majority in the Scottish parliament, said Scots would be better off if they ended the 300-year-old union with England.

Scotland's ties to Westminster, seat of the British government, had stifled the Scottish economy with its growth lagging Britain and similar-sized independent European countries despite its natural resources such as North Sea oil, he said.

"FANTASY ECONOMICS"

Salmond said an independent Scotland would adopt a new industrial strategy to promote the development of manufacturing alongside a more efficient tax system. Currently 85 percent of tax revenues are controlled by the British government.

Scotland's economic growth had been hindered compared to better-performing independent European countries who could set economic policy in their own interest, he said.

But pro-unionists said the economic dossier was a "type of fantasy economics that beggars belief" and cited a report released on Monday by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) that suggested an independent Scotland faced big challenges.

IFS analysts said falling North Sea oil revenues and an ageing population would leave Scotland with a fiscal gap between what it earns and spends on public services and debt of 1.9 percent of national income versus 0.8 percent for Britain.

That would equate to about 3 billion pounds a year and require further spending cuts or tax hikes to stabilise finances in Scotland, where spending on public services and on benefits like housing and disability is higher than in the UK overall.

Alistair Darling, a Scot and a former British finance minister who is now chairman of the Better Together campaign, said the SNP's economics paper was making unfunded promises.

"If we were to leave the UK we would face the prospect of big tax rises, damaging cuts to public services - or a combination of the two," he said in a statement.