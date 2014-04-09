LONDON, April 9 Britain may choose not to buy
electricity from an independent Scottish state if prices are
higher than imports from other neighbours, the government said
on Wednesday, firing a warning shot at Scotland five months
ahead of its independence vote.
An independent Scotland would have to rely on electricity
exports to Britain to sell excess renewable energy generation
because its grid is only connected with England and, to a lesser
extent, Ireland.
"With a range of generation sources within its own borders
and elsewhere, a continuing UK would not be obliged to purchase
energy from an independent Scottish state," Britain's Department
of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said in a report.
Britain also imports electricity from the Netherlands,
France and Ireland and is planning to build other links to
Belgium, Norway and Denmark.
Scotland's electricity network is connected with England,
where the bulk of its excess electricity supplies are delivered.
A smaller cable to Ireland is rarely used for export.
Companies producing electricity in Scotland include
Iberdrola's Scottish Power and British utility SSE
.
The government's warning that it may not want to buy
Scottish electricity is its latest attempt to persuade Scottish
voters to remain in Britain.
Scottish nationalists are arguing that a split would give
them greater economic freedom.
Scotland votes on Sept. 18 whether to end its 307-year union
with England.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Additional reporting by William
James; editing by Stephen Addison)