EDINBURGH May 28 Each side of the Scottish
independence debate will set out on Wednesday very different
versions of how the country's finances will look if it breaks
away from the United Kingdom.
Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond will issue a paper
showing Scotland's public finances over the past five years and
forecasts for Scotland if it were to become independent in 2016.
An hour later, and also in Edinburgh, Britain's deputy
finance minister, Danny Alexander, will present a breakdown of
the UK government's estimates of the costs of Scottish
independence and Scotland's budget deficit.
The economy is a pivotal factor in the debate over
independence which will be decided at a referendum on Sept. 18.
Alexander has indicated that he will show that Salmond's
Scottish National Party has not fully budgeted for setting up a
new administration that could cost Scottish taxpayers over 1.5
billion pounds ($2.52 billion).
But Salmond has rubbished the Treasury estimates, accusing
the ministry of misrepresenting research by the London School of
Economics and calling for the figures to be withdrawn.
"The Treasury have been caught red-handed trying to cook the
books. This leaves the Treasury claims about Scotland's finances
without a shred of credibility," he said in a statement.
"The reality is Scotland is one of the wealthiest countries
in the world, more prosperous per head than the UK, France and
Japan, but we need the powers of independence to ensure that
that wealth properly benefits everyone in our society."
Alexander has said an independent Scotland would face a
higher tax burden than the rest of Britain, due to an ageing
population, lower immigration and steep forecast declines in tax
revenue from the North Sea as oil becomes costlier to extract.
Differences in oil receipt forecasts explain much of the gap
between Westminster and Edinburgh's figures.
Last month, Westminster said Scotland would have a fiscal
deficit equivalent to 5.5 percent of GDP in the 2016-17 tax year
when independence would be likely to take effect, more than 2
percentage points higher than Edinburgh's estimate.
But nationalists argue that independence would give Scotland
the power to decide how and where it spends its own money and
not be directed by lawmakers based in distant London.
Breaking Scotland's 307-year-old union with England would
reduce the United Kingdom's gross domestic product by around 10
percent, weaken British diplomatic clout and raise questions
over its permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.
Polls so far show Scots are unlikely to vote for separation
but the proportion of those supporting independence has
increased this year and many remain undecided.
($1 = 0.5952 British Pounds)
(Writing by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)