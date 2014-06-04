(Adds detail, SNP reaction)

EDINBURGH, June 4 Scotland will be forced to raise taxes or cut spending to maintain sustainable public finances if it votes for independence in September, a leading independent think-tank said on Wednesday.

The findings by the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) support the British government's position that Scotland would be worse off outside the United Kingdom, although this is contested by the Scottish secessionists.

The IFS raised its forecast Scottish budget deficit in the first year after independence to 5.5 from 5.2 percent of GDP, saying the weaker position compared to earlier forecasts in 2014 reflected a downgrade to projected oil revenues by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The UK government often cites IFS forecasts of the deficit at independence, and the latest projections will strengthen its argument that Scotland's economy is better served by remaining part of the United Kingdom.

Scotland votes in a Sept 18 referendum on whether to become independent from the UK, and last week the British and Scottish governments outlined contrasting views of the strength of the Scottish economy should the nation vote to secede.

The pro-independence Scottish government says the deficit will be substantially less, at 2.8 percent.

The debate over the size of the deficit is largely due to disagreement over areas such as expected oil revenues.

The IFS said that even if better-than-forecast oil revenues did temporarily help the public finances, volatility in the amount of money that oil brings in meant that such a scenario could not be relied upon.

"In the longer term, the eventual decline of oil revenues would likely prove a much more acute problem for an independent Scotland than it would for the UK," it added.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), who are leading the campaign for independence and run Scotland's devolved parliament, rejected the notion that oil was a "problem" for the nation.

"There's something strange about the debate in Scotland, where we're told that somehow oil is a big burden. Oil is a bonus," Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's deputy first minister, told Reuters.

Noting that SNP plans call for the setting up of a Norwegian-style oil fund, she added: "It is by definition a volatile resource, which is why we've put so much emphasis on stewarding that resource properly." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)