EDINBURGH, June 4 Scotland will be forced to
raise taxes or cut spending to maintain sustainable public
finances if it votes for independence in September, a leading
independent think-tank said on Wednesday.
The findings by the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS)
support the British government's position that Scotland would be
worse off outside the United Kingdom, although this is contested
by the Scottish secessionists.
The IFS raised its forecast Scottish budget deficit in the
first year after independence to 5.5 from 5.2 percent of GDP,
saying the weaker position compared to earlier forecasts in 2014
reflected a downgrade to projected oil revenues by the Office
for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
The UK government often cites IFS forecasts of the deficit
at independence, and the latest projections will strengthen its
argument that Scotland's economy is better served by remaining
part of the United Kingdom.
Scotland votes in a Sept 18 referendum on whether to become
independent from the UK, and last week the British and Scottish
governments outlined contrasting views of the strength of the
Scottish economy should the nation vote to secede.
The pro-independence Scottish government says the deficit
will be substantially less, at 2.8 percent.
The debate over the size of the deficit is largely due to
disagreement over areas such as expected oil revenues.
The IFS said that even if better-than-forecast oil revenues
did temporarily help the public finances, volatility in the
amount of money that oil brings in meant that such a scenario
could not be relied upon.
"In the longer term, the eventual decline of oil revenues
would likely prove a much more acute problem for an independent
Scotland than it would for the UK," it added.
The Scottish National Party (SNP), who are leading the
campaign for independence and run Scotland's devolved
parliament, rejected the notion that oil was a "problem" for the
nation.
"There's something strange about the debate in Scotland,
where we're told that somehow oil is a big burden. Oil is a
bonus," Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's deputy first minister, told
Reuters.
Noting that SNP plans call for the setting up of a
Norwegian-style oil fund, she added: "It is by definition a
volatile resource, which is why we've put so much emphasis on
stewarding that resource properly."
