LONDON, Sept 19 A London-based gambler enjoyed
winnings of almost 200,000 pounds ($327,000) on Friday after
making a record political bet on Scotland rejecting independence
in a referendum.
The high roller was rewarded after staking a total of
900,000 pounds on a "No" vote in four big wagers placed since
June at a betting shop in southwest London, bookmaker William
Hill said.
Bookmakers are keen to promote political betting as a useful
sideline to their sporting staples of gambling on horse racing
and soccer.
William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, said it took
around 3 million pounds of bets on the referendum.
The figure was triple the sum staked with the company on the
last British general election in 2010 and roughly equivalent to
the amount of betting it expects for a big soccer match in the
English Premier League.
The odds offered by bookmakers had indicated that they
believed that Scots would spurn independence in the historic
referendum.
Online gambling company Betfair even paid out early
to some customers who had backed a "No" vote, declaring the
outcome a certainty 48 hours before polling day.
Opinion polls had suggested the decision could be very close
but in the event unionists took 55 percent of the vote while
separatists won 45 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.6108 British pound)
(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Mark Potter)