BERLIN, Sept 11 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a foray into the debate about
Scottish independence on Thursday, saying as he stood beside his
British counterpart that he would rather see Britain remain
united.
"A German foreign minister is well advised not to interfere
in British domestic politics. But I would openly admit that I
would rather see Great Britain remain together," he told a news
conference in Berlin with Britain's Philip Hammond.
Berlin seldom comments on Britain's internal affairs but
Chancellor Angela Merkel and other German officials have often
expressed concern about the possibility of Britain deciding to
leave the European Union in a referendum on membership.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Toby Chopra)