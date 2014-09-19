LONDON, Sept 19 The chief executive of Scotland-based fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management said he did not expect potential constitutional changes following the Scottish independence vote to materially impact the company.

Martin Gilbert told Reuters on Friday he and the company would remain neutral on the debate around so-called 'devolution max', adding the issue of what powers were ceded to Edinburgh was "now firmly in the Westminster politicians' hands".

"It's now up to Westminster to deliver, but we'll be neutral on that and I don't expect it will have any more impact on our businesses than the vote did. So no repercussions on us, I think."

On the issue of Scotland becoming a more attractive destination for fund managers and others should Scotland be given tax-raising powers, Gilbert said Alex Salmond, the leader of Scotland's 'yes' campaign, had already talked about lowering corporation tax to attract people to Scotland "and the same could work for income tax, I'd expect". (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)