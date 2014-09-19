EDINBURGH Glasgow, Scotland's largest city, voted for independence from the United Kingdom, but only by a narrow margin, its counting officer said.

The vote was split 53 percent in favour of independence, 47 percent against, not enough to buck the trend of results in other parts of the country.

"It certainly isn't good enough given results elsewhere," John Curtice, a professor at Strathclyde University and a leading authority on polling, told BBC Television.

(Writing by Mike Peacock)