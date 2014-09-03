* Scotland vote due on Sept 18
* "Yes" vote could have severe consequences -Goldman
* Risk of euro-style crisis -Goldman
* Sterling falls to new lows versus dollar
(Adds further reaction and detail)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 3 A Scottish vote for independence
from the United Kingdom this month could have serious
consequences for the Scottish and UK economies, Goldman Sachs
said in a research note on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs economist Kevin Daly said that while the Wall
Street bank still felt the most likely outcome was for Scotland
to vote to stay in the United Kingdom, a surprise victory for
the "Yes" campaign to break away would have a drastic impact.
"Opinion polls suggest that the gap between the 'Yes' and
the 'No' camps has narrowed but that a 'Yes' vote in favour of
independence remains unlikely," Daly wrote in the note.
"In the event of a surprise 'Yes' vote, the near-term
consequences for the Scottish economy, and for the UK more
broadly, could be severely negative," he added.
STERLING HITS NEW LOWS
The vote takes place on Sept. 18, and Daly said the threat
of a break-up would give investors a strong incentive to sell
Scottish-based assets and withdraw deposits from Scottish-based
banks.
Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds, which owns
Bank of Scotland, is considering having its registered office in
London rather than Edinburgh should Scots vote for independence,
banking industry sources have told Reuters.
Daly added that the Bank of England would be unable to
credibly commit to a sterling currency union remaining
unbroken in case of a "Yes" vote later this month.
The pound hit a new seven-month trough against the dollar on
Wednesday despite some upbeat British data, as investors fretted
that Scotland may yet vote to break up the UK.
Daly said uncertainty over whether or not an independent
Scotland could keep sterling as its currency could lead to a
crisis. He drew a comparison with the euro currency bloc, where
weaker and more indebted economies have come under intense
financial market pressure.
"The UK government's position is that an independent
Scotland would not be able to retain sterling as its currency.
Pro-independence campaigners argue that, in the event of a 'Yes'
vote, the UK government would quickly change its stance because
retaining a monetary union would be 'overwhelmingly' in its
interests," said Daly.
"However, in our view, the threat to disband the sterling
monetary union with Scotland is credible," he added.
"One of the main lessons from the euro area crisis is that a
reasonably high degree of fiscal and/or financial integration is
necessary, as a means of effective risk sharing, for a monetary
union to work. Without political and fiscal integration, it is
difficult to see the rest of the UK agreeing to provide a
monetary and financial backstop to Scotland."
The "Better Together" campaign, which has recently lost some
of its advantage over the rival "Yes" campaign in favour of
independence, latched onto Goldman Sachs' warning.
Jackie Baillie, who is a Labour Party member of the Scottish
parliament, said the Goldman Sachs note showed that voting for
independence could in fact lead to cuts to vital public services
such as healthcare and education.
"We know that independence would push up costs on everyday
things like energy and shopping bills. Today's expert
intervention spells out the reality for our schools and
hospitals too," Baillie said in a statement.
The "Yes" campaign for independence, led by politician Alex
Salmond, has for its part argued that breaking away could enable
Scotland to resist any cuts to public spending set out by the
government in London. Salmond has also pledged to keep the
sterling currency for an independent Scotland.
A letter on Wednesday from several leading Scottish
businessmen, including former Royal Bank of Scotland
chairman Sir George Mathewson, said the UK government was
"playing politics" on the currency question.
A poll earlier this week showed that support for Scottish
independence rose dramatically in August, leaving the "Yes"
campaign just six points behind advocates of staying in the
United Kingdom.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Alistair Smout;
Editing by Anirban Nag/Ruth Pitchford)