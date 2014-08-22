Aug 22 More than 100 business leaders in the
United Kingdom with operations in Scotland are planning to speak
out against independence in a united statement, British
newspaper the Telegraph reported on Thursday.
The newspaper said Keith Cochrane, chief executive officer
of Glasgow-based engineer Weir Group was behind the
move, urging business leaders and entrepreneurs to sign a joint
letter imploring voters to reject independence for the sake of
economic prosperity. (bit.ly/1BHPEYw)
Those approached included Royal Mail chairman Donald
Brydon, Cairn Energy boss Bill Gammell, Aggreko
interim CEO Angus Cockburn, and Shell Chief Executive
Ben van Beurden, the Telegraph reported.
The Telegraph said the full list would be disclosed next
week.
So far companies have refrained from making public comments
as their workforces are divided on the issue of independence.
The newspaper said signatories have put their names to the
list in a personal capacity.
Representatives of Weir Group could not immediately be
reached outside regular working hours in the UK.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay)