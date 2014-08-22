(Adds Weir Group declining to comment)
Aug 22 More than 100 business leaders in the
United Kingdom with operations in Scotland plan to speak out
against independence in a united statement, the Telegraph
reported.
The newspaper said Keith Cochrane, chief executive of
Glasgow-based engineer Weir Group Plc, was behind the
move urging business leaders and entrepreneurs to sign a joint
letter imploring voters to reject independence for the sake of
economic prosperity. (bit.ly/1BHPEYw)
Those approached included Royal Mail Plc Chairman
Donald Brydon, Cairn Energy Plc boss Bill Gammell,
Aggreko Plc interim Chief Executive Angus Cockburn and
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Chief Executive Ben van Beurden,
the Telegraph reported on Thursday.
A spokesman for Weir Group declined to comment.
The newspaper said the full list would be disclosed next
week.
So far, most companies have refrained from making public
comments as their workforces are divided on the issue of
independence for Scotland.
The daily said signatories have put their names to the list
in a personal capacity.
