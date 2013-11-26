* Blueprint to spell out Scotland's case for independence
* Questions remain over currency, EU, economy
* Separatists lagging in opinion polls
By Belinda Goldsmith
GLASGOW, Nov 26 The Scottish government will
focus on the potential economic gains from independence on
Tuesday when it unveils its vision for the future if Scots
choose to end a 306-year union with England.
Alex Salmond, head of a devolved government in Scotland -
which for now is still part of the United Kingdom - has promised
to spell out exactly what would happen if Scots vote on Sept. 18
next year to leave the UK.
With separatists lagging in opinion polls, his Scottish
National Party is hoping the 670-page blueprint will win over
the many sceptics, answering questions the SNP has been accused
of dodging, such as the currency of an independent Scotland, its
membership of the European Union and border arrangements.
"We are setting out a positive plan for job opportunities
and economic growth based on Scotland's vast natural resources,
key growth sectors and human talent," said Salmond, whose party
has a majority in Scotland's parliament.
Nicola Sturgeon, the deputy first minister, has described
the document as "the most comprehensive and detailed blueprint
ever drawn up for a prospective independent country".
Scotland's bid for independence is being watched closely
internationally, particularly in Catalonia where 80 percent of
people favour a vote for independence from Spain.
"If it's feasible in the UK, it should be feasible in
Spain," said Albert Royo, secretary general of Diplocat, the
Public Diplomacy Council of Catalonia, a public-private body
charged with building support for Catalan's independence vote.
WAVERING VOTERS
With 10 months to the Scottish vote, many of the 5 million
Scots are still undecided.
The latest poll, published in the Sunday Times this week,
suggested the gap had narrowed with 47 percent opposed to
quitting the UK, 38 percent in favour and 15 percent undecided.
Britain's three main UK-wide political parties have argued
against independence, saying Scotland would be worse off
economically on its own and unable to defend itself or project
power on the global stage as well as it can as part of the UK.
At stake are British oil reserves in the North Sea while
debates over how Britain would split its debt and what it would
do with its Scotland-based nuclear weapons - which the SNP vows
would have no place after independence - are already fraught.
The pro-unionists have been helped in recent weeks by two
reports from financial institutions. One warned Scotland would
need to raise taxes and cut spending as North Sea oil revenues
decline and its population ages and the second said independence
would complicate cross-border pensions.
But Alistair Carmichael, the new Scotland secretary in the
UK government, is aware of the power of wavering voters who gave
the SNP a surprise landslide victory in Scotland two years ago.
New to the role, he has toughened up the rhetoric, saying
nationalists cannot make assumptions such as being able to keep
the British pound. Salmond has said an independent Scotland
would keep the currency, the monarchy and stay in the EU.
A report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Taxation,
in the UK's parliament in London, said under SNP plans, the UK
would dictate Scottish fiscal policy even after independence.
Researcher Marius Ostrowski said keeping the pound would
make Scotland dependent on the Bank of England as a central bank
and lender of last resort, and on the UK government's lead for
its fiscal responsibility rules.
Simon Clark, head of the school of economics at the
University of Edinburgh, said Salmond's blueprint on Tuesday
needed to be clear on monetary and fiscal arrangements.
"People want an economic vision of what Scotland is going to
be like and it has to be a convincing and compelling," he said.