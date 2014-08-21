(Corrects paragraph 3 to show Bank of England governor has
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Aug 21 With less than a month to go
until Scotland votes on independence, nationalists are seeking
to broaden the debate away from a difficult focus on what
currency would be used after breaking from the United Kingdom.
Health care and other social issues such as justice and
equality are likely to get a bigger airing if pro-independence
First Minister Alex Salmond has his way in a second televised
debate on Aug 25.
The question of whether Scotland could keep the pound if it
voted on Sept. 18 to leave the United Kingdom has hampered
independence campaigners. The British government has said no and
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned of difficulties
in monetary union.
As a result, uncertainty over the currency dogged the
normally fiery Salmond in the first TV debate two weeks ago when
he was unexpectedly outshone by the more reserved head of the
campaign to keep Scotland in the UK, former finance minister
Alistair Darling.
But disappointment over Salmond's performance following the
first debate was pushed aside last weekend when two polls showed
the gap in support narrowing with a two-point swing to the
independence camp.
An ICM poll had support for independence at 38 percent
versus 47 percent opposition, while a Panelbase survey put
backing for independence at 42 percent compared to 46 percent.
The pro-independence vote continues to lag in all major
polls, but Salmond has been trying to leverage the latest swing
in support by blitzing the media on topics that might sway
undecided voters.
HEALTH WARNING
He warned, for example, that the publicly funded free health
service might be at risk if Scotland stays in the union, but
that it could be enshrined in the constitution of an independent
Scotland.
The current devolved Scottish parliament, led by Salmond's
Scottish National Party (SNP), controls health policy. But
Salmond says the dependence of Scotland's budget on an allowance
from politicians in London makes it vulnerable.
"If we stay in our current circumstances ... we will find it
progressively more difficult to keep a health service free at
the point of need," Salmond told a public meeting this week at
Arbroath on the east coast where Scotland signed an historic
declaration of independence in 1320.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who opposes
independence, described the argument as "desperate", arguing
that UK spending on health care had been protected during the
term of his coalition government, which came to power in 2010.
Britain's three major political parties have united against
a breakaway Scotland, issuing pleas for unity and warning about
the economic costs of independence to the four million Scottish
residents over the age of 16 who can vote on Sept. 18.
Oil-rich Scotland accounts for about one-tenth of the UK's
gross domestic product, and opponents of independence fear a
split would weaken all sides and could damage British diplomatic
clout, even raising questions over the UK's permanent seat on
the U.N. Security Council.
FATIGUE
Salmond, a veteran political campaigner who has driven the
SNP to be Scotland's dominant party, is banking on voter fatigue
with the political stalemate over currency to bring new life to
the debate in the final weeks before the vote.
The position on the currency has remained unchanged for
months, with UK parties ruling out a deal but Salmond insisting
they would negotiate if Scotland voted for independence. He has
also said no one could stop Scotland using the pound informally.
But while Salmond may be trying to broaden the discussion,
the Better Together campaign led by Darling has vowed to
continuing pressing him on the issue of the currency.
Darling, a Scot who served as a finance minister in the last
British Labour government, has been on the front foot with the
currency debate and is unlikely to step back.
Other pro-unionists have chimed in.
"We urgently need clarity from the first minister about his
Plan B for currency," Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson
said in a statement on Wednesday, highlighting an admission from
the "Yes" to independence campaign that any informal currency
union would be temporary.
"Scots need to know what money our wages, pensions and
benefits would be paid in," she said.
With the second debate seen as crucial in the leadup to the
vote, commentators said the pressure was mounting on Salmond to
emerge victorious and spark further movement in the polls which
currently favour the pro-UK camp.
"Maybe Darling has more experience in speaking on a national
basis, but if Alex Salmond comes from a more passionate point of
view, and changes his tactics on how to project this, that might
encourage voters to continue to switch to Yes," said Tanya
Abraham, senior research executive at pollster YouGov.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)