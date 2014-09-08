* Sterling drops, shares fall, banks brace for Scotland vote
By Guy Faulconbridge and Angus MacSwan
LONDON/EDINBURGH, Sept 8 The British pound slid
and the stock market shuddered on Monday after an opinion poll
showed for the first time that Scots may vote for independence
next week in a referendum that could herald the break up of the
United Kingdom.
The survey prompted concern bordering on panic among
Britain's ruling elite, with Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative-led government promising proposals this week to
grant Scotland greater autonomy if it stays.
Cameron's job would be on the line if Scots vote on Sept. 18
to secede, less than eight months before a national election
planned for May. His spokesman said on Monday the government was
not making contingency plans for the possibility of Scottish
independence.
Sterling fell more than 1 percent - its biggest one-day drop
in 13 months - to $1.6145 in early European trading
while more than 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) was wiped off
the market value of five London-listed companies with large
exposure to Scotland.
"The speed with which the polls have flipped has clearly
been a shock to a lot of people," said Adam Myers, European head
of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
After months of polls showing nationalists heading for
defeat, the survey by the respected YouGov pollster raised the
real prospect that secessionists could achieve their goal of
breaking the 307-year-old union with England.
If Scots voted to leave the United Kingdom, Cameron would
face calls to quit before the general election, while the
opposition Labour party's chances of gaining a majority could be
scuppered if it lost its 40 Scottish lawmakers.
Cameron, who visited Queen Elizabeth in Scotland on Sunday,
has insisted he will not resign. British media quoted a palace
source as saying the monarch was concerned and had asked for
daily updates on the situation.
A vote for independence by Scotland's 4 million voters would
be followed by negotiations with London on what to do about the
pound, the $2.1 trillion national debt, North Sea oil and the
future of Britain's nuclear submarine base in Scotland ahead of
independence pencilled in for March 24, 2016.
BETTER TOGETHER?
With less than two weeks to go before the Sept. 18 vote, the
poll put the "Yes" to independence campaign on 51 percent
against "no" camp on 49 percent, excluding undecided voters,
overturning a 22-point lead for the unionist campaign in just a
month, the Sunday Times said.
Less than 12 hours after the poll was released, Britain's
second most powerful man promised on national television that
plans would be set out to give Scotland more autonomy on tax,
spending and welfare if Scots vote against independence.
"You will see in the next few days a plan of action to give
more powers to Scotland," finance minister George Osborne said.
"Then Scotland will have the best of both worlds. They will
both avoid the risks of separation but have more control over
their own destiny, which is where I think many Scots want to
be," Osborne told the BBC.
But the comments were cast as panic by Scottish First
Minister Alex Salmond, leader of the Scottish National Party
(SNP), who said the campaign to save the union was spiralling
into self-destruction.
He scoffed at last-minute offers of greater autonomy for
Scotland from London parties, saying: "I've no doubt they'll
cobble together something because having failed to scare the
Scottish people, the next step is to try to bribe us."
The polls have tightened dramatically as undecided voters
make up their minds after Salmond appeared to trounce "No"
campaign leader Alistair Darling in a television debate and
Scots were irked by a perceived scare campaign by unionists.
Labelled "Project Fear" by nationalists, the unionist
campaign has drawn criticism from many unionists who say it has
been complacent, negative and riven by divisions.
"The campaign so far has been narrow and negative," said
Henry McLeish, a former Scottish first minister from the Labour
party. "It's also been patronising and its really lacked
emotion, lacked passion and lacked soul so therefore in a
country like Scotland where the heart and head are to be taken
together, that's been a major deficiency."
Salmond has scored well with Labour supporters and women,
convincing many that the economic arguments are not as dire as
depicted by his adversaries, polls show.
With Cameron's Conservatives unpopular in left-of-centre
Scotland, the "No" campaign is turning to former Prime Minister
Gordon Brown as its main hope of turning the tide.
Touring Scotland to rally the unionist vote, Brown declared:
"The truth is Scots would be entering an economic
minefield under the SNP's economic plans for separation."
KNIFE EDGE
British newspapers headlined the biggest domestic threat to
the United Kingdom since Irish nationalists created a breakaway
republic almost a century ago.
"Scots vote chaos - Jocky Horror show," read the front page
of the Sun, Britain's most read daily, while the right-wing
Daily Telegraph declared on "Ten days to save the Union".
In Scotland, the pro-union Scotsman cautioned against a
panic reaction.
"When Scotland's future is on a knife edge and Westminster
politics is facing altercation, calls for calm may struggle to
be heard. But whatever the referendum result, calm there must be
if reason is to prevail and panic not to take over," it said.
Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell after the
YouGov poll. Five of the top 10 falls were companies connected
to Scotland - Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of
Scotland, Standard Life, energy group SSE
and engineering firm Weir group.
Banking industry sources told Reuters last week that Lloyds
is considering moving its registered offices to London if Scots
vote for independence. RBS is also examining its options.
The two banks have warned that an independent Scotland would
present a significant risk to their businesses, impacting their
funding, tax and compliance costs.
Nationalists accuse London of squandering Scottish wealth
and say that Scotland would be one of the world's richest
countries if it took control of its own destiny.
Unionists, including Britain's three main political parties,
say the United Kingdom is stronger if it stays together and that
Scottish independence would bring significant financial,
economic and political uncertainty.
"I can see why Scottish people would want more say in their
lives," said Jim O'Neill, the English-born former chairman of
Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "But from where I sit, it
doesn't really make a lot of sense nationally."
(1 US dollar = 0.6194 British pound)
