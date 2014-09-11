By Angus MacSwan and Alistair Smout
| EDINBURGH, Sept 11
EDINBURGH, Sept 11 Two major British banks,
part-owned by the British government, said they would relocate
to London if Scotland votes for independence, hours after a poll
showed a slender lead to those who want to keep the
centuries-old union with England.
Britain's political elite have rushed to respond to the
prospect of Scottish voters backing secession in a referendum on
Sept. 18 after a poll at the weekend showed the 'yes' campaign's
first lead this year.
Leaders of Britain's three main political parties scrambled
to the country on Wednesday where they said Scotland would gain
more autonomy if it rejected independence.
Part-nationalised British banks Lloyds and RBS
both said they would relocate to London if Scots decide
to end the 307-year long union with England.
Lloyds, which is 25 percent-owned by the British government
and controls Bank of Scotland, said its contingency plans
included setting up "legal entities in England."
RBS said it "would be necessary to re-domicile the bank's
holding company."
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney also raised questions
about currency arrangements in an independent Scotland on
Wednesday, saying the country would need big stockpiles of
sterling if it adopted the pound without an agreement with the
rest of the United Kingdom.
This could threaten the spending promises of Scottish
National Party leader Alex Salmond who wants a deal to share the
pound and the BoE with the rest of the UK but Britain's main
political parties have ruled that out.
There was some relief for unionists when a poll released on
Wednesday evening showed 53 percent of Scots would vote against
a split, with 47 percent intending to opt for independence -
unchanged from its last survey on Aug. 28.
The figures from the poll, carried out by Survation for the
Daily Record newspaper, excluded 10 percent of voters who said
they were still undecided.
Until a few weeks ago the "No" campaign had been
comfortably ahead, according to a range of polling companies.
Financial markets are on edge about the prospect of Scotland
breaking away, probably taking much of the North Sea oil and gas
reserves with it and raising questions about Britain's balance
of political power and its membership of the European Union in
the future.
The cost of hedging against sharp swings in the British
pound ahead of the Scottish referendum in a week's time jumped
to 13-month highs.
Thursday marks the anniversary of the 1997 referendum in
which Scots voted for their current devolved administration with
Salmond, who leads the pro-independence movement, due to speak
at a major news conference.
His campaign was, however, dealt a setback after the
influential Scottish newspaper The Scotsman said on Thursday it
had decided to back remaining part of Britain.
"The conclusion is that we are better together, that
Scotland's best interests lie not in creating division but in
continuing in the Union and using its strengths to help us
continue in our success," the newspaper said.
(Writing by Costas Pitas; editing by William Schomberg and Anna
Willard)