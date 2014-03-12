LONDON, March 12 Billionaire financier George Soros said on Wednesday it would not be practical for an independent Scotland to keep sterling but that a separate currency would be "potentially dangerous".

"I don't think that Scotland leaving and becoming independent and yet remaining part of sterling and (the) Bank of England is actually practical," Soros said in London.

He said an independent currency would be "very inefficient and potentially dangerous", adding that the alternative was for Scotland to become a member of the euro zone.

Several business leaders have recently expressed concern about a vote for independence.