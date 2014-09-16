* Scottish unionist support 52 percent - three polls
* Scottish nationalist support at 48 percent - polls
* Britain offers Scotland more spending powers to stay
By Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Sept 16 Scottish supporters of
staying in the United Kingdom are 4 percentage points ahead of
secessionists with just a day to go before Scots vote in an
independence referendum, three different opinion polls showed.
The United Kingdom's fate remains uncertain as the three
surveys - from pollsters ICM, Opinium and Survation - showed
support for Scottish independence at 48 percent compared to 52
percent backing union.
The polls found 8 to 14 percent of Scotland's 4.3 million
voters were still undecided before polls open at 0600 GMT on
Thursday.
All three polls showed nationalists had gained ground, but
the fact that supporters of the union were ahead in the polls
prompted investors to buy the pound, extending sterling's gain
against the U.S. dollar.
"It is very tight," John Curtice, professor of politics at
Strathclyde University and one of Scotland's premier pollsters,
told the Scotsman newspaper which commissioned the ICM poll.
"At the moment it looks as if the 'yes' campaign is going to
fall agonisingly short from their perspective. But I have always
said this is the 'no' campaign's to lose and it certainly looks
as if they have got pretty close to that."
In the face of the biggest internal threat to the United
Kingdom since Ireland broke away nearly a century ago, Britain's
establishment - from Prime Minister David Cameron to the City of
London and soccer star David Beckham - have united in an almost
panicked effort to implore Scots that the United Kingdom is
"Better Together."
Attempting to blunt nationalist leader Alex Salmond's
argument for breaking away, Britain's rulers promised to
guarantee Scotland high levels of state funding and grant Scots
greater control over finances.
In a deal brokered by former Labour Prime Minister Gordon
Brown, the leaders of Britain's three main political parties
said they would retain the funding equation that sustains a
higher level of public spending north of the border.
British leaders accept that even if Scotland votes to keep
the 307-year union, the United Kingdom's structure will have to
change as the rush to grant so many powers to Scotland will
provoke calls for a less centralised state from voters in
England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Swathes of voters in the former industrial heartlands of
northern England and Wales depend on state welfare spending
while some English lawmakers in Cameron's own party have already
asked for England to be given more powers.
END OF THE UNITED KINGDOM?
Cameron, whose job is on the line if Scots vote to break the
United Kingdom, warned on his last visit to Scotland before
Thursday's vote that there would be no going back and that any
separation could be painful.
His voice at times faltering with emotion, Cameron took the
extraordinary step of reminding Scots that if they did not like
him then he would not be prime minister for ever.
But nationalist leader Salmond dismissed Cameron's offer of
more powers, saying the next time he visited Scotland would be
to negotiate divorce terms of the 1707 union of Scotland and
England.
"It is actually an insult to the intelligence of the people
of Scotland to rehash these proposals (at the) last gasp in the
campaign and hope beyond hope that people think it is anything
substantial. It is not." the 59-year-old Scottish leader said.
If Scots vote for independence, Britain and Scotland would
face 18 months of negotiations over everything from North Sea
oil and the pound to European Union membership and Britain's
main nuclear submarine base.
The prospect of breaking up the United Kingdom, the world's
sixth-largest economy and a veto-wielding permanent member of
the United Nations Security Council, has prompted citizens and
allies alike to ponder what would be left.
The White House said it would prefer the United Kingdom to
remain "strong, robust and united" while Martin Amis, one of
Britain's best-known novelists, said secession would be a leap
in the dark.
"What would be left of it if Scotland got out is a very
diminished country," said Amis, whose novels have explored the
darker side of British life.
Aside from the finance and geopolitics of a secession vote,
the battle for voters was entering its peak on the last full day
of campaigning. Several more opinion polls are due to be
released on Wednesday.
Voters will be asked on Thursday to answer yes or no to the
question "Should Scotland be an independent country?"
Seeking to tap into a cocktail of historical rivalry,
opposing political tastes and a perception that London has
mismanaged Scotland for decades, nationalists say an independent
Scotland could build a wealthier and fairer country.
Unionists say independence would needlessly break up the
United Kingdom and usher in years of financial, economic and
political uncertainty. They have warned that Scotland would not
keep the pound as part of a formal currency union.
