EDINBURGH, Sept 20 Former Prime Minister Gordon
Brown told British leaders on Saturday that they must honour
their promise to grant further powers to Scotland after voters
backed staying in the United Kingdom in an independence
referendum.
Just days before the Sept. 18 vote, Brown appeared to be
making British policy by announcing that laws granting further
devolution to the Scottish parliament would be drafted by the
time Scots celebrate the birthday of their most revered poet,
Robert Burns, on January 25.
"The eyes of the world have been upon us and now I think the
eyes of the world are upon the leaders of the major parties in
the United Kingdom," Brown told supporters in Fife, Scotland.
"These are men who have been promise makers and they will
not be promise breakers and I will ensure as a promise keeper
that these promises that have been made are upheld," he said.
During the campaign, Prime Minister David Cameron, Labour
leader Ed Miliband and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg
promised to guarantee Scotland high levels of state funding and
grant Scots greater control over healthcare spending.
After Scots rejected independence, Cameron said the issue of
Scottish independence had been settled "for a generation" but
pledged a swift constitutional shake-up for all parts of the
United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)