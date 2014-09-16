By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 Uncertainty surrounding the
outcome of the Scottish independence referendum this week has
sent investors in British assets heading for the exits, a
closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.
According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which polled 202
fund managers controlling assets of $556 billion between Sept
5-11, the UK was among investors' least-loved market in
September.
"As opinion polls indicated the referendum for Scottish
independence was too close to call, negativity towards UK stocks
deepened. The UK has entrenched its status as the world's least
popular region among asset allocators this month," BofA said.
A net 16 percent of respondents are underweight in UK
equities, and 14 percent named it as the region they most want
to underweight in the coming 12 months.
A fifth of the panel said the UK has the least favourable
profit outlook, up from 12 percent a month earlier.
The findings echo data from London-based consultancy
CrossBorder Capital published earlier this month. That showed
investors pulled $27 billion out of UK financial assets in
August - the biggest capital outflow since the Lehman crisis in
2008.
Manish Kabra, European investment strategist at BofA, said
outflows from UK assets had picked up in the last four weeks as
the vote approaches. But he said the Scottish referendum had
served to accelerate a trend that had already begun during the
summer.
The UK was already out of favour because investors were
seeing growth opportunities in the global economy and the
British stock market is stacked with defensive companies such as
Unilever.
The survey also found, however, that gathering signs of a
slowdown in China have helped push global growth and profit
expectations down to 12-month lows.
"As we see growth expectations come down, we could see the
UK picking up again," Kabra said.
The global survey found investors' cash holdings have
dropped as more money was deployed to riskier assets. But at 4.6
percent, compared with 5.1 percent a month earlier, they remain
high by historic standards.
Meanwhile, sentiment towards European assets is on the rise
as the European Central Bank loosens policy, in an effort to
stimulate its sluggish economy.
This has pushed more money into European stocks. A net 18
percent of respondents are overweight in the region, up from 13
percent in August. A net 11 percent highlight Europe as the
region they most want to overweight in the next 12 month, the
survey said.
However, more than a fifth of investors called deflation in
the euro zone as "the biggest tail risk".
Nearly half of investors expect a U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hike in the second quarter of 2015, up from 38
percent, so the proportion saying the U.S. dollar will
strengthen against the euro and yen stands at 86 percent.
The biggest worry, cited by 39 percent, is geopolitical
tension, as relations with Russia worsen.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Larry King)