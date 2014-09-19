BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
LONDON, Sept 19 Scottish fund manager Kames Capital, a unit of Dutch insurer Aegon, has no plans to change the way it does business after Scotand rejected independence and faced the devolution of further powers from Westminster.
The firm was "content with the operating model we've always had", Chief Investment Officer Stephen Jones told Reuters.
It's parent company had said on Sept. 11 that it would create a new life insurance company in England as part of contingency plans in the event of a 'Yes' vote. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management