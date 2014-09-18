By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India, Sept 18 Kashmiri separatist
leaders have seized on Scotland's referendum on independence to
demand that India follow through on a promise to grant a similar
vote in the disputed Himalayan region.
Scotland was voting on Thursday on whether to split away
from the United Kingdom in a ballot moderate Kashmiri separatist
leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said was an example of how Kashmiris'
demands for a say on their future could be solved peacefully.
"We hope India will also change its approach and realise the
fact that people's rights can't be trampled upon," Farooq, the
head Muslim priest on the Indian side of Kashmir, where a
violent insurgency against New Delhi's rule raged through the
1990s and resentment still runs high, said on Wednesday.
"It is encouraging that in a peaceful manner people will be
deciding their future."
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since a
war after independence from Britain in 1947, and the two
nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two of their three wars
over the territory.
India has never carried out a promise made more than six
decades ago to hold a plebiscite that would determine the wishes
of the Kashmiri people.
It now considers the entire region of snow-capped mountains
and fertile valleys an integral part of its territory and
maintains a massive military presence in Jammu and Kashmir, its
northernmost and only Muslim-majority state.
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj blurted out her horror at the
thought of New Delhi's former colonial master splitting apart,
when questioned at a news conference last week.
"A break-up of the U.K.? God forbid," she said. "I don't
think any such possibility exists at the moment."
After a senior civil servant whispered in her ear, Swaraj
corrected herself, commenting: "It is up to the people of
Scotland to decide."
Hardline Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani
praised the United Kingdom for giving Scotland the vote, adding
that London should now put pressure on India to grant Kashmiris
a referendum.
"India should learn lessons from U.K. and honour its
commitment of granting right to self-determination to people of
Kashmir," Geelani said.
