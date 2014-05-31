LONDON May 31 The boss of Europe's biggest home
improvements retailer Kingfisher said on Saturday that a
vote for independence from the United Kingdom would make
Scotland a less attractive place in which to invest.
Kingfisher, which operates the DIY chain B&Q across Britain
as well as Castorama and Brico Depot in France, is the latest
business to warn on the implications of a "yes" to independence
vote in a referendum on Sept. 18.
"It would put a pause on everything," Chief Executive
Officer Ian Cheshire said in comments reported by Sky News.
"If we have differences on VAT, currency, it just puts
everything into hibernation as we try to figure out what it will
mean," he said adding though that B&Q would not leave Scotland
if Scots vote for secession.
"It would be more complicated, probably more costly and less
likely to attract investment, given we could invest in 11 other
countries around the world," he added.
The formal campaign for a Scottish independence vote began
on Friday with polls currently showing Scots are unlikely to
choose to end the 307-year-old union with England.
The chief executive of drinks giant Diageo Plc said
on Thursday that remaining part of the European Union was
"extremely important" for the firm and for the Scotch whisky
industry.
Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond has said an
independent Scotland would seek to become an EU member in its
own right. British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to
renegotiate membership of the bloc if he is elected in next
year's general election and then hold an in/out referendum on EU
membership by the end of 2017.
