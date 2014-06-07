By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, June 7 The British government has
removed images of Lego figures enjoying the possible gains of
Scots rejecting a vote for independence, after the Danish toy
maker complained about the use of its characters in a online
campaign.
The government produced a list of 12 things Scots could buy
with the extra 1,400 pounds ($2,300) a year it said they would
have if they voted to stay part of the United Kingdom in a Sept.
18 referendum, using figures made from Lego to illustrate the
options.
The choices, posted on social media site Buzzfeed and an
official government website, ranged from taking a holiday
outside Scotland, with a Lego woman sunning herself on a beach,
to watching soccer club Aberdeen play all season with a few pies
thrown in.
Other suggestions included traveling between Edinburgh and
Glasgow 127 times by bus, scoffing 280 hotdogs at the Edinburgh
Festival and paying a year's worth of household utility bills.
But not all Scots were amused by the campaign, venting their
anger on Twitter, and Scotland's ruling Scottish National Party
(SNP) decried it as typical of the attitudes of London-based
lawmakers.
"This is the kind of patronising attitude to Scotland we
have come to expect ... presumably the establishment elite think
we spend all our time eating fish and chips and pies," SNP
Treasury spokesman Stewart Hosie said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for unlisted, family-owned Lego said the
company had asked the government to remove the images.
"We wouldn't give permission for our stock images to be used
... We maintain our position as being a politically neutral
company," said the spokeswoman on Saturday.
The UK Treasury could not immediately be reached for comment
but the Lego characters were no longer featured on the
government website and had been removed from Buzzfeed and
replaced with generic images.
The economy has emerged as a key issue ahead of the
referendum, with the UK government hoping to sway voters by
saying they would be 1,400 pounds better off saying in the
union. Scottish nationalists, however, say independence could
benefit each Scot to the tune of 1,000 pounds a year.
Opinion polls show voters remain reluctant for Scotland to
end its 307-year union with the United Kingdom, although support
for independence has risen this year.
A poll by Populus published in the Financial Times on
Saturday found 47 percent of about 500 respondents questioned in
Scotland between May 28 and June 6 wanted to stay in the United
Kingdom, while 40 percent wanted independence. The poll found 13
percent remained undecided.
* For the list of what Britain's government suggests Scots
could do with 1,400 pounds, see: here
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)