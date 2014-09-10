Sept 10 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group Plc
, which is based in Scotland, said on Wednesday it would
set up legal entities in England as part of its contingency
planning for next week's referendum on Scottish independence.
Separately, government and banking sources said Royal Bank
of Scotland, another major British bank located in
Scotland, would base itself in London in the event of
independence being approved.
Lloyds Banking Group currently employs 16,000 staff in
Scotland. RBS employs 11,500.
Opinion polls suggest a close vote in the referendum on Sept.
18. Opponents of independence have said that Scotland's banks
might move to England amid uncertainty over what currency an
independent Scotland might use and whether it would be able to
count on the support of the Bank of England as a lender of last
resort.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard
Orr)