Sept 19 Scotland spurned independence in a historic referendum that had threatened to rip the United Kingdom apart, sow financial turmoil and diminish Britain's remaining global clout. For stories click on the links below. For a graphic on recent polls see: here TOP NEWS > Scots spurn independence, nationalist leader resigns > UK PM says Scot independence issue settled "for a generation" > Relief, not euphoria, for UK markets > Cheers and tears from winners and losers > Queen says sure Scots will come together after divisions > EU chief Barroso hails Scots result, welcomes EU commitment > Spanish leaders relieved as vote is blow to Catalan separatists > Italy's Northern League's Bossi saddened by Scottish vote > EU relief at Scotland's "No" tinged with fear of nationalism > Shell says Scotland "No" vote reduces uncertainty for business > RBS scraps plans to move south after Scots vote > Lloyds says committed to "significant presence" in Scotland > Standard Life eyes constitutional change signals after vote > Gambler rewarded for $1.5 million bet on Scottish "No" INSIGHT & INTERVIEWS > Cameron risks backlash by uncorking 'constitutional genie' > INSTANT VIEW-Scots say no to independence, UK remains intact > An unlikely hero, Gordon Brown wrestles with Scotland's fate > Why the world should care about Scottish independence > As Scotland decides, not all Scots get a vote > EU legal fog lets Scots bank on politics to keep them in > UK's fate hinges on a tale of two referendums > Independent Scotland's last gasp forgotten in jungle > Fear and loathing sully debate on independence > Remote, oil-rich Shetland elbows into independence vote > Giving up pound tops business doubts over independence > Salmond talks independence, plays politics MULTI-MEDIA > Tale of two cities as independence shows social divide -Photographs can be found at reut.rs/1p9LkK6 > Teenage voters prove hesitant about independence -Photographs at r.reuters.com/seg98v FACTBOXES AND GRAPHICS > TIMELINE-History of Scotland's bids for independence > FACTBOX-Sean Connery vs JK Rowling: Famous Scots divided BEFORE THE VOTE > Separate Scotland could weather a currency storm > Catalonia a risk for 2015 whatever Scots say > Hugo Dixon: Brexit risks have shot up > Calculator: Does Scoxit = Brexit? > James Saft: Scotland and globalization > Salmond a likely winner whichever way Scots vote > Referendum stirs Kashmiri demands for vote on future > Ignored and fed up, UK regions call for devolution > Europe changing shape whichever way Scotland goes > Germany says Bavaria following Scots' example "absurd" > U.S. says respects Scots' views but prefers UK remain intact > Worry, mystification in China over vote > Silent Europe aghast at possible breakup of Britain > Say "Non": Quebec referendum offers lessons for unionists > Northern Ireland's first minister to Scots: "Don't go" > Capital flows out of UK before Scots vote on independence > The Scottish Play: Equity investors hedge vs UK split > Scottish vote puts temporary brake on UK share issues > Whisky-makers fear loss of global network (Compiled by EMEA MPG Desk, +44 20 7542 4441)