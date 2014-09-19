By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, Sept 19
LONDON, Sept 19 Investors in British financial
assets breathed a sigh of relief on Friday, spared a prolonged
and unprecedented degree of uncertainty from the United Kingdom
splitting apart after Scotland voted against independence.
Stocks were called to open up by more than 1 percent,
sterling rose to a two-year high against the euro, and currency
market volatility - which had reached historically high levels
ahead of Thursday's vote - quickly subsided.
Scotland's vote against independence ended a fraught two
weeks for markets that had seen the value of sterling fall
sharply after some polls suggested the 307-year old union was on
the brink of collapse.
The bounce for sterling was much less pronounced than some
analysts had forecast, with the currency falling back after its
initial gains to be up just 0.3 percent against the dollar.
But the vote not only keeps Britain intact but also reduces
the likelihood of it leaving the European Union, potentially a
much greater risk for markets and something Scottish
independence might well have precipitated, analysts said.
"The 'no' vote removes the huge political and economic
uncertainty of untangling the 307-year-old union. A large
downside risk to UK growth has lifted," HSBC strategists said in
a note on Friday.
London blue chip stock futures and spreadbetter
calls pointed to a 1.2 percent rise when markets open later on
Friday.
The cost of insuring against big swings in sterling over the
next week more than halved to 5.675 percent from a
close on Thursday of 11.8 percent. Volatility had risen to
levels not seen since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008
and the unusually uncertain UK general election of 2010.
Sterling itself, already pushed up on Thursday by
speculation on markets that Alex Salmond's nationalists had
fallen short of the majority needed for independence, rose to a
two-year high against the euro, with the single currency trading
as low as 78.10 pence.
It came back off its peak against the dollar above $1.65,
but was still up a third of one percent on the day at $1.6460
.
"Markets can move on from this event now, but the fate of
the pound is still subject to great debate," said Chris Weston,
chief market strategist at IG in London.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Lionel Laurent,
writing by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)