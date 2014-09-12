* Scottish nationalist leader decries "scare campaign"
* Says UK govt broke market rules with RBS leak
* Top UK civil servant says no breach of rules
LONDON, Sept 12 Scottish nationalist leader Alex
Salmond demanded an investigation into what he said was an
attempt by Britain's government to scare voters out of backing
independence next week and which, he said, broke financial
market rules.
With polls showing Scots split almost 50-50 on whether to
break away from the United Kingdom, Salmond said he wanted to
know how media organisations found out about plans by Royal Bank
of Scotland to move its registered office to England if
the independence campaign wins a referendum next Thursday.
The news about RBS, which broke late on Wednesday, was seen
as a blow to the independence campaign although the bank has
said it will not move jobs from Scotland to England.
The head of Britain's civil service, Jeremy Heywood,
responded on Thursday to an initial complaint by Salmond, saying
the finance ministry had confirmed to media that RBS had
contingency plans to move its registered office out of Scotland.
But the information was released only after it had already
been reported by a newspaper and the BBC, and there was no
breach of the government's internal rules, Heywood said.
Salmond refused to accept the explanation.
"That is an extraordinary development which merits an urgent
and thorough investigation, given that it appears to be a clear
and serious breach of both financial market rules and
pre-referendum guidelines," he said in a letter to Heywood on
Friday, excerpts of which were distributed to the media.
A spokesman for Britain's finance ministry said he was
unable to respond immediately on Salmond's comments.
RBS is about 80 percent owned by the British government
which rescued the bank during the financial crisis.
Salmond also accused British Prime Minister David Cameron of
spearheading a last-ditch campaign to get business leaders to
warn that there were dangers linked to independence.
The Financial Times reported on Friday that Cameron urged
business leaders at a Downing Street reception on Monday to
speak out against independence.
On Wednesday and Thursday, executives from several major
companies including oil majors BP and Shell made statements
about how uncertainty surrounding a break-up of Britain could
affect them. Retailers including John Lewis said a split might
push up prices north of the border.
A spokesman for Cameron said the prime minister wanted
people to set out their positions but it was entirely their own
decision whether to speak out.
"The approach that the prime minister and others have taken
is ... about saying to everyone in the UK, across the UK, if you
have views with regard to this that could inform he debate then
people should feel free to express them," the spokesman said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Additional reporting by Kylie
Maclellan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)