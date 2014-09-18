By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Sept 18 Scotland's independence vote
is too close to call, but the owners of hotels, pubs and
restaurants are already jubilant as thousands of journalists and
tourists descended on the ancient streets of Edinburgh.
As Scots cast their ballots in Thursday's vote, which would
break apart the United Kingdom if Scottish National Party leader
Alex Salmond has his way, tourists shopped for whisky and tartan
in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, while the world's media
filmed reports to beam across the world.
In the hometown of Robert Louis Stevenson, author of
"Treasure Island", hotels are full and the inns echo with locals
sounding off on politics and tourists toasting with Scotland's
most famous tipple.
"It's been incredible," said Andrew Burns, leader of
Edinburgh's city council, adding that he had "never experienced
anything like it".
"Everything is packed, busy and vibrant," he said.
Set on hills beside the sea, Edinburgh's elegant Georgian
avenues and medieval lanes are used to a burst of tourism during
its International and Fringe Festivals in August, but the vote
has added a swarm of journalists to the mix, and next week the
Ryder Cup in Gleneagles, Perthshire, will bring another influx.
Returning to Scotland for the first time since 1973, the
golf tournament between teams from Europe and the United States
is expected to attract 45,000 spectators a day.
John Donnelly, chief executive of Marketing Edinburgh, said
the city already had the highest revenue per room in the United
Kingdom outside London and the highest occupancy rate.
Donnelly, whose job is to promote the city, said the
referendum had bought about 1,200 accredited media to Edinburgh.
That has pitted reporters, tourists and golf fans against
each other in a bidding war for rooms.
"We're staying five miles from the city centre," said
Elizabeth Gerson, who wore a kilt as she recorded a segment for
Russia's Ren TV in front of the Scottish Parliament.
"By the time we knew how long we were staying up here, two
weeks ago, everywhere in the centre was filled up. It was so
expensive. But we're just down the road, and we have a car, so
it's not a problem."
CRUMB OF COMFORT
The City of Edinburgh Council has teamed up with Marketing
Edinburgh to set up a media centre at the Apex Hotel, where
views of the castle make a perfect backdrop for pieces to
camera.
The village has registered 240 journalists, from outlets
from Taiwan to Turkey, Finland to Japan, Donnelly said.
They are being sustained by Tunnock's Tea Cakes, a Scottish
sweet treat made in Uddingston, Lanarkshire, and slaked with
beers labelled Aw Aye (Scottish dialect for Yes) and Ocht Naw
(No).
"The point was to see which was drunk most, but being
journalists they drank all of them," Donnelly said.
On Friday, the professional drinkers will be joined by
locals looking to celebrate victory or drown their sorrows once
the results of the referendum come in.
Edinburgh's licensing board has granted eight licences until
3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and two until 5 a.m.
The Kilderkin, a stone's throw from Scotland's parliament in
the city, will be open until three. Landlord James Nisbit, 44,
said he wanted to be part of the momentous occasion.
He said he was thinking of putting on some special pizzas,
including one with a "Salmond" topping, to make sure both Yes
and No supporters will at least have a crumb of comfort,
whichever way the vote goes.
"Democracy will win at the end of the day," he said.
"Obviously not everyone will be getting the result they want,
but I'd like to think that they'd be happy that we get what we
voted for."
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton; Writing
by Paul Sandle; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Angus MacSwan and
Will Waterman)